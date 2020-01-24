All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 205 Regal Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
205 Regal Drive Northwest
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:12 PM

205 Regal Drive Northwest

205 Regal Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

205 Regal Drive Northwest, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quiet Lawrenceville location. Large 3 bedrooms/2 baths, separate Living room, dining room, family room w/ fireplace and eat in kitchen. Two car garage with automatic opener! Large glassed in porch and deck with private fenced backyard! Close to downtown Lawrenceville.
Quiet Lawrenceville location. Large 3 bedrooms/2 baths, separate Living room, dining room, family room w/ fireplace and eat in kitchen. Two car garage with automatic opener! Large glassed in porch and deck with private fenced backyard! Close to downtown Lawrenceville.
Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Heat - gas, Microwave, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Regal Drive Northwest have any available units?
205 Regal Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Regal Drive Northwest have?
Some of 205 Regal Drive Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Regal Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
205 Regal Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Regal Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Regal Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 205 Regal Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 205 Regal Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 205 Regal Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Regal Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Regal Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 205 Regal Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 205 Regal Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 205 Regal Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Regal Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Regal Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University