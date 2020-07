Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67d97a50b1 ---- Two bedroom apartment located near Rhodes Jordan Park and Downtown Lawrenceville shops and restaurants. This home features a kitchen including stove top, refrigerator, and microwave appliances. There is a large living space and an outdoor living space as well. This property is a great price and won\'t last long. This home is not pet friendly and good credit is a must.