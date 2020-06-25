1170 Dogwood Park Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Large family room with gas fireplace, large vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen. Private deck overlooking a large backyard.



Kitchen offers stained cabinetry, updated appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and over the stove microwave. Dining room separated from the family room with distinctive pillars.



This ranch home features all three bedrooms on one floor. The master bedroom features an oversized room with a double trey ceiling. The master bathroom features a separate shower, garden style tub and double vanity.



2 car garage and separate laundry room compliment this beautiful home.



Close to Schools, Shopping and Historic Downtown Lawrenceville Square and Aurora Theatre.



Schools: Elem-Winn Holt; Middle-Moore; High-Central Gwinnett

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Video Tour



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: Pets accepted

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.



Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

Contact us to schedule a showing.