All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 1170 Dogwood Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
1170 Dogwood Park Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:13 PM

1170 Dogwood Park Drive

1170 Dogwood Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1170 Dogwood Park Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Large family room with gas fireplace, large vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen. Private deck overlooking a large backyard.

Kitchen offers stained cabinetry, updated appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and over the stove microwave. Dining room separated from the family room with distinctive pillars.

This ranch home features all three bedrooms on one floor. The master bedroom features an oversized room with a double trey ceiling. The master bathroom features a separate shower, garden style tub and double vanity.

2 car garage and separate laundry room compliment this beautiful home.

Close to Schools, Shopping and Historic Downtown Lawrenceville Square and Aurora Theatre.

Schools: Elem-Winn Holt; Middle-Moore; High-Central Gwinnett
Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Video Tour

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: Pets accepted
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent
Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases
============================================
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application
Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Dogwood Park Drive have any available units?
1170 Dogwood Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 Dogwood Park Drive have?
Some of 1170 Dogwood Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Dogwood Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Dogwood Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Dogwood Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 Dogwood Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1170 Dogwood Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1170 Dogwood Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1170 Dogwood Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Dogwood Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Dogwood Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1170 Dogwood Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Dogwood Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1170 Dogwood Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Dogwood Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 Dogwood Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University