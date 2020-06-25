104 Hampton Square Drive

Great townhouse close to everything! 2 bedrooms with 2.5 spacious bathrooms. Fenced in patio area for privacy.
One pet considered with an additional $300 deposit and pet application. No pit bulls allowed. Dogs limited to 45 lbs. Current vaccination records required upon occupancy.
Electricity - City of Lawrenceville Gas - City of Lawrenceville Water - City of Lawrenceville
APPLICATION FEE IS $45 PER ADULT. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE AN APPLICATION.
SOLID RENTAL HISTORY AND EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION A MUST.
PROVIDE 2 MONTHS OF INCOME AT APPLICATION.
RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. PRIVATE PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING. BEDROOMS AND BATH LOCATED UPSTAIRS. NEW NEUTRAL CARPET AND PAINT. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. MINUTES TO HWY 316 AND I-85.
Pets considered with an additional $300 deposit. No aggressive breeds allowed. Each pet must be individually screened at the site below before consideration:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
