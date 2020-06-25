All apartments in Lawrenceville
104 Hampton Square Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 4:49 AM

104 Hampton Square Drive

104 Hampton Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Hampton Square Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great townhouse close to everything! 2 bedrooms with 2.5 spacious bathrooms. Fenced in patio area for privacy.

One pet considered with an additional $300 deposit and pet application. No pit bulls allowed. Dogs limited to 45 lbs. Current vaccination records
required upon occupancy.

Electricity - City of Lawrenceville
Gas - City of Lawrenceville
Water - City of Lawrenceville

APPLICATION FEE IS $45 PER ADULT.
ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE AN APPLICATION.

SOLID RENTAL HISTORY AND EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION A MUST.

PROVIDE 2 MONTHS OF INCOME AT APPLICATION.

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED
TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. PRIVATE PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING. BEDROOMS AND BATH LOCATED UPSTAIRS. NEW NEUTRAL CARPET AND PAINT. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. MINUTES TO HWY 316 AND I-85.

Electricity: City of Lawrenceville
Water: City of Lawrenceville
Gas: City of Lawrenceville

Pets considered with an additional $300 deposit. No aggressive breeds allowed.
Each pet must be individually screened at the site below before consideration:

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/4P3moQThQcVY

APPLICATION FEE IS $45 PER ADULT.
ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE AN APPLICATION.
SOLID RENTAL HISTORY AND EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION A MUST. PROVIDE 2 MONTHS OF INCOME AT APPLICATION.
RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED (ASK LANDLORD FOR DETAILS).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Hampton Square Drive have any available units?
104 Hampton Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Hampton Square Drive have?
Some of 104 Hampton Square Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Hampton Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Hampton Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Hampton Square Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Hampton Square Drive is pet friendly.
Does 104 Hampton Square Drive offer parking?
No, 104 Hampton Square Drive does not offer parking.
Does 104 Hampton Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Hampton Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Hampton Square Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Hampton Square Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Hampton Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Hampton Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Hampton Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Hampton Square Drive has units with dishwashers.
