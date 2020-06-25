104 Hampton Square Drive

Amenities

Great townhouse close to everything! 2 bedrooms with 2.5 spacious bathrooms. Fenced in patio area for privacy.



One pet considered with an additional $300 deposit and pet application. No pit bulls allowed. Dogs limited to 45 lbs. Current vaccination records

Electricity - City of Lawrenceville

Gas - City of Lawrenceville

Water - City of Lawrenceville



APPLICATION FEE IS $45 PER ADULT.

ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE AN APPLICATION.



SOLID RENTAL HISTORY AND EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION A MUST.



PROVIDE 2 MONTHS OF INCOME AT APPLICATION.



RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED

TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. PRIVATE PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING. BEDROOMS AND BATH LOCATED UPSTAIRS. NEW NEUTRAL CARPET AND PAINT. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. MINUTES TO HWY 316 AND I-85.



Pets considered with an additional $300 deposit. No aggressive breeds allowed.

Each pet must be individually screened at the site below before consideration:



https://www.petscreening.com/referral/4P3moQThQcVY



SOLID RENTAL HISTORY AND EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION A MUST. PROVIDE 2 MONTHS OF INCOME AT APPLICATION.

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED (ASK LANDLORD FOR DETAILS).