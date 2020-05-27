All apartments in Lawrenceville
101 Thornbush Trce
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 Thornbush Trce

101 Thornbush Trace · No Longer Available
Location

101 Thornbush Trace, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Thornbush Trce have any available units?
101 Thornbush Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 101 Thornbush Trce currently offering any rent specials?
101 Thornbush Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Thornbush Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Thornbush Trce is pet friendly.
Does 101 Thornbush Trce offer parking?
No, 101 Thornbush Trce does not offer parking.
Does 101 Thornbush Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Thornbush Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Thornbush Trce have a pool?
No, 101 Thornbush Trce does not have a pool.
Does 101 Thornbush Trce have accessible units?
No, 101 Thornbush Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Thornbush Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Thornbush Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Thornbush Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Thornbush Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
