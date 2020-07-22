Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

7030 Steel Wood Drive NW Available 11/01/19 COMING SOON! Great Family Home in Kennesaw! - COMING SOON! Great Family Home! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2-car garage, rocking chair front porch and screened in Porch. Fenced Backyard and deck perfect for entertaining. Close to Kennesaw Mountain Park. Convenient access to Chastain Rd, Barrett Parkway & I75. Close to downtown Kennesaw & The Avenues West Cobb. Good schools (Kennesaw Mountain High School) and shopping. Contact Ashley Venters for more details 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com



(RLNE5204017)