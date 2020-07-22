All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
7030 Steel Wood Drive NW
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

7030 Steel Wood Drive NW

7030 Steel Wood Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

7030 Steel Wood Drive Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7030 Steel Wood Drive NW Available 11/01/19 COMING SOON! Great Family Home in Kennesaw! - COMING SOON! Great Family Home! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2-car garage, rocking chair front porch and screened in Porch. Fenced Backyard and deck perfect for entertaining. Close to Kennesaw Mountain Park. Convenient access to Chastain Rd, Barrett Parkway & I75. Close to downtown Kennesaw & The Avenues West Cobb. Good schools (Kennesaw Mountain High School) and shopping. Contact Ashley Venters for more details 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com

(RLNE5204017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW have any available units?
7030 Steel Wood Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
7030 Steel Wood Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW offers parking.
Does 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW have a pool?
No, 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7030 Steel Wood Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKennesaw 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College