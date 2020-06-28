All apartments in Kennesaw
3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW
3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW

3070 Sand Wedge Cir NW · No Longer Available
Location

3070 Sand Wedge Cir NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome town home with one car garage. 2 bed 2 bath on main level. town house was completely remodeled a year ago. New stainless steel appliances. finished basement with one bedroom and den and full shower. upgraded LTV flooring all over. tile in bathrooms. Nice Sunroom . fenced backyard. close to KSU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW have any available units?
3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW have?
Some of 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW offers parking.
Does 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW have a pool?
No, 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.
