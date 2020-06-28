3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW

3070 Sand Wedge Cir NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Pinetree Country Club
Awesome town home with one car garage. 2 bed 2 bath on main level. town house was completely remodeled a year ago. New stainless steel appliances. finished basement with one bedroom and den and full shower. upgraded LTV flooring all over. tile in bathrooms. Nice Sunroom . fenced backyard. close to KSU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
