Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Location
3005 Twelve Oaks Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1855 SqFt of living space.
This home will be available on or around 8/21/18.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle have any available units?
3005 Twelve Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennesaw, GA
.
Is 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Twelve Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Twelve Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
