2896 Hilton Circle NW

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick front beauty! Be greeted daily by its inviting 2-story foyer. This home is nestled within a cul-de-sac lot & features sep living/dining rm. Kitchen is adorned w/beautiful hardwoods, black appliances & granite countertops w/ a view of the large family rm w/ fireplace. Master Bedroom en suite boasts trey ceiling, sitting rm & huge walk-in closet. The adjourning master bath has double vanities, sep shower & garden tub. 3 large secondary bedrooms w/walk-in closets. Private fenced backyard. 2 Car garage. Great Schools.