Kennesaw, GA
2896 Hilton Circle NW
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2896 Hilton Circle NW

2896 Hilton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2896 Hilton Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick front beauty! Be greeted daily by its inviting 2-story foyer. This home is nestled within a cul-de-sac lot & features sep living/dining rm. Kitchen is adorned w/beautiful hardwoods, black appliances & granite countertops w/ a view of the large family rm w/ fireplace. Master Bedroom en suite boasts trey ceiling, sitting rm & huge walk-in closet. The adjourning master bath has double vanities, sep shower & garden tub. 3 large secondary bedrooms w/walk-in closets. Private fenced backyard. 2 Car garage. Great Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 Hilton Circle NW have any available units?
2896 Hilton Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2896 Hilton Circle NW have?
Some of 2896 Hilton Circle NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2896 Hilton Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
2896 Hilton Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 Hilton Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 2896 Hilton Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2896 Hilton Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 2896 Hilton Circle NW offers parking.
Does 2896 Hilton Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2896 Hilton Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 Hilton Circle NW have a pool?
No, 2896 Hilton Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 2896 Hilton Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 2896 Hilton Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 Hilton Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2896 Hilton Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2896 Hilton Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2896 Hilton Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.

