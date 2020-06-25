All apartments in Kennesaw
2741 St Charles Lane NW
2741 St Charles Lane NW

2741 St Charles Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2741 St Charles Lane Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Adorable cluster home prefer for empty nesters, retirees or young professional; sought after neighborhood
Split bedroom plan ranch home in quiet well kept neighborhood, privacy fence in back yard, covered front porch and private side patio.
Open floor plan with fireplace, vaulted ceiling in great room, kitchen open to living area. HOA maintains front lawns keeping this neighborhood clean and well kept. Convenient location to downtown Kennesaw area, I-75 and Town Center area . Small dogs only with good credit NO CATS OR LARGE DOGS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 St Charles Lane NW have any available units?
2741 St Charles Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2741 St Charles Lane NW have?
Some of 2741 St Charles Lane NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 St Charles Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2741 St Charles Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 St Charles Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 St Charles Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 2741 St Charles Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 2741 St Charles Lane NW offers parking.
Does 2741 St Charles Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 St Charles Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 St Charles Lane NW have a pool?
No, 2741 St Charles Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 2741 St Charles Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 2741 St Charles Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 St Charles Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2741 St Charles Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2741 St Charles Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2741 St Charles Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
