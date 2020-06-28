All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

2014 Ellison Way NW

2014 Ellison Way · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Ellison Way, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2014 Ellison Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

Let the gracious entryway wow your guests as you usher them into this amazing home! Dark wood flooring contrasts beautifully with the white pillars, wainscoting and fireplace throughout the vast downstairs open floor plan which includes a formal dining area, large living area and roomy eat-in kitchen. Large windows by the fireplace and the eat-in area of the kitchen overlook the private back patio. The broad kitchen island has a perfect bar stool ledge that allows your guests to join in while you cook. Upstairs is a massive hallway, connecting the three bedrooms, that can be used as a play area or loft office. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and a beautifully tiled bathroom with shower, separate garden tub, long, dual-sink vanity with granite counters, lovely wood cabinetry, and a separate water closet. The hall bath also has beautiful tile and cabinetry and has a separate entrance from bedroom 2. With a two car garage and a guest half bath on the main level, this home has it all!!!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Provided by the HOA
Gas: Scana, Gas South
Electric: Cobb EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Ellison Way NW have any available units?
2014 Ellison Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2014 Ellison Way NW have?
Some of 2014 Ellison Way NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Ellison Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Ellison Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Ellison Way NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Ellison Way NW is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Ellison Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Ellison Way NW offers parking.
Does 2014 Ellison Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Ellison Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Ellison Way NW have a pool?
No, 2014 Ellison Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Ellison Way NW have accessible units?
No, 2014 Ellison Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Ellison Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Ellison Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Ellison Way NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2014 Ellison Way NW has units with air conditioning.
