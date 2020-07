Amenities

Open-concept ranch in Kennesaw Mountain School District! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen appliances, large master suite with separate tub and shower with double vanity and walk-in closet with built-in shelving, two additional spacious bedrooms, and more! Washer and dryer included with laundry room. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, and tennis courts. Water utility and lawn maintenance included with the rent. Available for immediate move-in!