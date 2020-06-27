1423 Shiloh Way Nw

Amenities

Kennesaw Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! This Charming 3BED/2BATH Townhome is located just 5 minutes from KSU! This 2-story Home features a Roommate Floor Plan, Large Bedrooms Upstairs, Bright and Spacious Kitchen, an Open Living Area w/ Fireplace. Washer and Dryer included. Fresh painted and professionally cleaned before move in. Located just off Wade Green Rd, minutes from Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and MORE!



Schools:

Elem: Big Shanty/Kennesaw

Middle: Awtrey

High: North Cobb

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly ($400 non refundable pet fee), Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

