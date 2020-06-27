All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

1423 Shiloh Way Nw

1423 Shiloh Way · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Shiloh Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kennesaw Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! This Charming 3BED/2BATH Townhome is located just 5 minutes from KSU! This 2-story Home features a Roommate Floor Plan, Large Bedrooms Upstairs, Bright and Spacious Kitchen, an Open Living Area w/ Fireplace. Washer and Dryer included. Fresh painted and professionally cleaned before move in. Located just off Wade Green Rd, minutes from Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and MORE!

Schools:
Elem: Big Shanty/Kennesaw
Middle: Awtrey
High: North Cobb
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly ($400 non refundable pet fee), Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Kennesaw Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5052002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Shiloh Way Nw have any available units?
1423 Shiloh Way Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 1423 Shiloh Way Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Shiloh Way Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Shiloh Way Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Shiloh Way Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Shiloh Way Nw offer parking?
No, 1423 Shiloh Way Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1423 Shiloh Way Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Shiloh Way Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Shiloh Way Nw have a pool?
No, 1423 Shiloh Way Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Shiloh Way Nw have accessible units?
No, 1423 Shiloh Way Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Shiloh Way Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Shiloh Way Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Shiloh Way Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Shiloh Way Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
