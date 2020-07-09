1125 Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

You are home! This beautiful townhome with fresh paint and new fans and lights. You are just minutes from KSU, shopping, and dining. Your home features a Master on Main with private bathroom and updated shower. Half bathroom on main plus hardwood floors and fireplace. Do you like to entertain? Backyard has large deck and private fenced in yard. Kitchen features a new refrigerator and a gas stove with lots of cabinets. Upstairs features two large bedrooms each with a walk-in closet and separate vanity in the Jack/Jill bath. New gutters, new hot water tank, HVAC and roof! Laundry room is upstairs. Conveniently located near Kennesaw Mountain, Lake Allatoona and Red Top Mountain, and close to several hiking trails and historic sites. Schools for all ages are just a few miles away and Historic downtown Kennesaw is 5 minutes away.