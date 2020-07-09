All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1125 Country Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1125 Country Club
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

1125 Country Club

1125 Country Club Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1125 Country Club Place, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You are home! This beautiful townhome with fresh paint and new fans and lights. You are just minutes from KSU, shopping, and dining. Your home features a Master on Main with private bathroom and updated shower. Half bathroom on main plus hardwood floors and fireplace. Do you like to entertain? Backyard has large deck and private fenced in yard. Kitchen features a new refrigerator and a gas stove with lots of cabinets. Upstairs features two large bedrooms each with a walk-in closet and separate vanity in the Jack/Jill bath. New gutters, new hot water tank, HVAC and roof! Laundry room is upstairs. Conveniently located near Kennesaw Mountain, Lake Allatoona and Red Top Mountain, and close to several hiking trails and historic sites. Schools for all ages are just a few miles away and Historic downtown Kennesaw is 5 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Country Club have any available units?
1125 Country Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1125 Country Club have?
Some of 1125 Country Club's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Country Club currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Country Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Country Club pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Country Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1125 Country Club offer parking?
No, 1125 Country Club does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Country Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Country Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Country Club have a pool?
No, 1125 Country Club does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Country Club have accessible units?
No, 1125 Country Club does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Country Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Country Club has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Country Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1125 Country Club has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College