Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This home is on the Rently Lockbox System. Great find in Kennesaw on wonderful wooded home-site. Spacious fireside great room, dining, and awesome updated kitchen with granite counters, tons of cabinets, and stainless appliances. Large bedrooms and updated baths. Wonderful finished basement, great for home theater, recreation room, or home office. Fenced back yard Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200-$250 per pet / 2 max