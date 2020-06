Amenities

Gorgeous Renovated 5 bedroom home in sought after Carrington Subdivision. Hardwoods on main level, open concept, new updated lighting and paint throughout, new SS appliances, granite and tile backsplash. Sunroom & family room with see through fireplace for cozy fires! Master retreat with new seamless shower, jacuzzi tub, quartz counters. Flat backyard & fenced. Lovely quaint neighborhood walking distance to Starbucks, Newtown Park & restaurants. Excellent schools!