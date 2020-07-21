All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
9455 Knollcrest Boulevard
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

9455 Knollcrest Boulevard

9455 Knollcrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9455 Knollcrest Boulevard, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Hurry, This truly is the perfect home to rent. Cleanest home I have seen in 20 years! No carpet and located in a neighborhood with executive single family homes. Finished basement. 2 car garage. Best North Fulton schools! Autrey Mill Middle and Johns Creek High School. Move-in ready. plus, a great neighborhood community pool, tennis courts, and newly redone playground! Sidewalks for evening strolls.

For 2050.00 a month - owner will add closet and shower in the terrace level.
Owner has not allowed pets in the past, but will consider for additional 50.00 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard have any available units?
9455 Knollcrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard have?
Some of 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9455 Knollcrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9455 Knollcrest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJohns Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconiesJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College