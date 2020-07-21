9455 Knollcrest Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Hurry, This truly is the perfect home to rent. Cleanest home I have seen in 20 years! No carpet and located in a neighborhood with executive single family homes. Finished basement. 2 car garage. Best North Fulton schools! Autrey Mill Middle and Johns Creek High School. Move-in ready. plus, a great neighborhood community pool, tennis courts, and newly redone playground! Sidewalks for evening strolls.



For 2050.00 a month - owner will add closet and shower in the terrace level.

Owner has not allowed pets in the past, but will consider for additional 50.00 a month