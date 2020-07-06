All apartments in Johns Creek
820 Autry Landing Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 Autry Landing Circle

820 Autry Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

820 Autry Landing Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!

Traditional 4 sides brick beauty in prestigious HOA on cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms three baths upstairs including the master suite, main level guest bedroom and bath. Formal dining and living room. Kitchen with great working floor plan and island and eat in area. Soaring two story family room. Sunroom and back deck spans the length of home. Finished terrace level with kitchenette and set up perfect for entertaining and hanging out, bath also on terrace level.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Autry Landing Circle have any available units?
820 Autry Landing Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 820 Autry Landing Circle currently offering any rent specials?
820 Autry Landing Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Autry Landing Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Autry Landing Circle is pet friendly.
Does 820 Autry Landing Circle offer parking?
No, 820 Autry Landing Circle does not offer parking.
Does 820 Autry Landing Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Autry Landing Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Autry Landing Circle have a pool?
No, 820 Autry Landing Circle does not have a pool.
Does 820 Autry Landing Circle have accessible units?
No, 820 Autry Landing Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Autry Landing Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Autry Landing Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Autry Landing Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Autry Landing Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

