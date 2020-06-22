All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 675 Falls Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
675 Falls Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

675 Falls Lake Drive

675 Falls Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

675 Falls Lake Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Astonishing Lake front Executive home. Enjoy salt water pool, spa & outdoor fireplace w amazing Lake views. It features: Two story foyer & Family room w wall of windows. Hardwood floors through out, Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, Wolf & Sub-zero appl. & lots of cabinetry. Keeping room w. fireplace and back stair access to the 2nd level. Master on the main w/trey ceilings, Upgraded Master bathroom. The 2nd floor has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths. Full Finished basement w fireplace, full bath and exercise room. Sought after community & Top rated schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Falls Lake Drive have any available units?
675 Falls Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 675 Falls Lake Drive have?
Some of 675 Falls Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Falls Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
675 Falls Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Falls Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 675 Falls Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 675 Falls Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 675 Falls Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 675 Falls Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Falls Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Falls Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 675 Falls Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 675 Falls Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 675 Falls Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Falls Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Falls Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Falls Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Falls Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College