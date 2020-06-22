675 Falls Lake Drive

Amenities
Astonishing Lake front Executive home. Enjoy salt water pool, spa & outdoor fireplace w amazing Lake views. It features: Two story foyer & Family room w wall of windows. Hardwood floors through out, Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, Wolf & Sub-zero appl. & lots of cabinetry. Keeping room w. fireplace and back stair access to the 2nd level. Master on the main w/trey ceilings, Upgraded Master bathroom. The 2nd floor has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths. Full Finished basement w fireplace, full bath and exercise room. Sought after community & Top rated schools