6136 Joybrook Road
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

6136 Joybrook Road

6136 Joybrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

6136 Joybrook Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see the best floor plan available in this subdivision - easy access to award winning Johns Creek schools, shopping, restaurants, & more. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout; Separate area for dining. Tons of space with a great kitchen area with a view the living room. Enjoy a great townhouse with minimal involvement - HOA includes water as well! Great for investment, as these are coveted properties for rent since it has a 2 car garage & a secured gated entry. Move in condition and ready for the next person to call this their home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6136 Joybrook Road have any available units?
6136 Joybrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 6136 Joybrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Joybrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Joybrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6136 Joybrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 6136 Joybrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 6136 Joybrook Road offers parking.
Does 6136 Joybrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6136 Joybrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Joybrook Road have a pool?
No, 6136 Joybrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 6136 Joybrook Road have accessible units?
No, 6136 Joybrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Joybrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6136 Joybrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6136 Joybrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6136 Joybrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
