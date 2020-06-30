610 Cypress Pointe St

Amenities

2BD/2BA Condo in Rivermont Village - Newly renovated 2BR, 2BA condo in the popular Rivermont Village community. Fully updated kitchen, with all new SS appliances, cabinets and granite counters, overlooks a large living room with fireplace and ample natural light. New luxury vinyl plank floors and fresh paint throughout. Stackable washer/dryer included. Great split bedroom floor-plan with neat deck patio. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Water, sewer & trash included in rent. Located approx half way between GA-400 and Peachtree Industrial Blvd, off Holcomb Bridge Rd. Walk to shopping and restaurants. No pets please.



No Pets Allowed



