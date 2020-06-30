All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
610 Cypress Pointe St
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

610 Cypress Pointe St

610 Cypress Pointe Street · No Longer Available
Johns Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

610 Cypress Pointe Street, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
2BD/2BA Condo in Rivermont Village - Newly renovated 2BR, 2BA condo in the popular Rivermont Village community. Fully updated kitchen, with all new SS appliances, cabinets and granite counters, overlooks a large living room with fireplace and ample natural light. New luxury vinyl plank floors and fresh paint throughout. Stackable washer/dryer included. Great split bedroom floor-plan with neat deck patio. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Water, sewer & trash included in rent. Located approx half way between GA-400 and Peachtree Industrial Blvd, off Holcomb Bridge Rd. Walk to shopping and restaurants. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3325684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Cypress Pointe St have any available units?
610 Cypress Pointe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 610 Cypress Pointe St have?
Some of 610 Cypress Pointe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Cypress Pointe St currently offering any rent specials?
610 Cypress Pointe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Cypress Pointe St pet-friendly?
No, 610 Cypress Pointe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 610 Cypress Pointe St offer parking?
No, 610 Cypress Pointe St does not offer parking.
Does 610 Cypress Pointe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Cypress Pointe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Cypress Pointe St have a pool?
Yes, 610 Cypress Pointe St has a pool.
Does 610 Cypress Pointe St have accessible units?
No, 610 Cypress Pointe St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Cypress Pointe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Cypress Pointe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Cypress Pointe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Cypress Pointe St does not have units with air conditioning.

