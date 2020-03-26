600 Oak Alley Way

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

This lovely home is located in a top notch school zone which includes Barnwell Elementary, Autrey Middle & Johns Creek High. Large living room with high ceilings and a warm fireplace. Spacious kitchen for all your cooking needs and a separate dining area to have your family dinners or entertain your guests. Large master with en suite bathroom with his/her sinks, freestanding shower and soaking tub. Additional two bedrooms are spacious with hall bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on your large deck overlooking the private backyard. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-9167 to schedule a tour! Available August 1st.