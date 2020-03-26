All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 600 Oak Alley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
600 Oak Alley Way
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:52 PM

600 Oak Alley Way

600 Oak Alley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

600 Oak Alley Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This lovely home is located in a top notch school zone which includes Barnwell Elementary, Autrey Middle & Johns Creek High. Large living room with high ceilings and a warm fireplace. Spacious kitchen for all your cooking needs and a separate dining area to have your family dinners or entertain your guests. Large master with en suite bathroom with his/her sinks, freestanding shower and soaking tub. Additional two bedrooms are spacious with hall bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on your large deck overlooking the private backyard. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-9167 to schedule a tour! Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Oak Alley Way have any available units?
600 Oak Alley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 600 Oak Alley Way have?
Some of 600 Oak Alley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Oak Alley Way currently offering any rent specials?
600 Oak Alley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Oak Alley Way pet-friendly?
No, 600 Oak Alley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 600 Oak Alley Way offer parking?
No, 600 Oak Alley Way does not offer parking.
Does 600 Oak Alley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Oak Alley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Oak Alley Way have a pool?
Yes, 600 Oak Alley Way has a pool.
Does 600 Oak Alley Way have accessible units?
No, 600 Oak Alley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Oak Alley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Oak Alley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Oak Alley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Oak Alley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College