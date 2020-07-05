5990 Barrington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Large open floor plan in Johns Creek swim/tennis subdivision with fenced in back yard. Two story foyer with tons of light on main level. Renovated kitchen and baths. Kitchen features stainless appliances, tile back-splash, stone counter-tops, pantry, tile floor and desk area. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling and huge walk in closet. Large master bathroom boasts double vanity, separate garden tub and tile flooring. Close to Findley Oaks Elementary. Don\'t miss this one!

$200 Admin fee due at move in