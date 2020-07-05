All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
5990 Barrington Lane
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

5990 Barrington Lane

5990 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5990 Barrington Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac32019066 ----
Large open floor plan in Johns Creek swim/tennis subdivision with fenced in back yard. Two story foyer with tons of light on main level. Renovated kitchen and baths. Kitchen features stainless appliances, tile back-splash, stone counter-tops, pantry, tile floor and desk area. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling and huge walk in closet. Large master bathroom boasts double vanity, separate garden tub and tile flooring. Close to Findley Oaks Elementary. Don\'t miss this one!
$200 Admin fee due at move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5990 Barrington Lane have any available units?
5990 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5990 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 5990 Barrington Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5990 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5990 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5990 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5990 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5990 Barrington Lane offer parking?
No, 5990 Barrington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5990 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5990 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5990 Barrington Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5990 Barrington Lane has a pool.
Does 5990 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 5990 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5990 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5990 Barrington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5990 Barrington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5990 Barrington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

