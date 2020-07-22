5910 Haterleigh Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Welcome to your dream home in sought-after Wellington subdivision. Enjoy a luxurious Chef's kitchen, w/stainless steel appliances, 2 wine coolers. Kitchen opens to the living room w/fireplace + spacious dining room and extra living space.Upstairs, large master and master bath, 3 secondary rooms with full bath. New floors thru-out, new interior fresh paint light gray, roof-2016, tankless water heater. Quiet street, close to cul-desac, easy yard to maintain. Make an appointment to see today.