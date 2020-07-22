All apartments in Johns Creek
5910 Haterleigh Drive
5910 Haterleigh Drive

5910 Haterleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5910 Haterleigh Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your dream home in sought-after Wellington subdivision. Enjoy a luxurious Chef's kitchen, w/stainless steel appliances, 2 wine coolers. Kitchen opens to the living room w/fireplace + spacious dining room and extra living space.Upstairs, large master and master bath, 3 secondary rooms with full bath. New floors thru-out, new interior fresh paint light gray, roof-2016, tankless water heater. Quiet street, close to cul-desac, easy yard to maintain. Make an appointment to see today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Haterleigh Drive have any available units?
5910 Haterleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5910 Haterleigh Drive have?
Some of 5910 Haterleigh Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Haterleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Haterleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Haterleigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5910 Haterleigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5910 Haterleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5910 Haterleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 5910 Haterleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Haterleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Haterleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 5910 Haterleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5910 Haterleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 5910 Haterleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Haterleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 Haterleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 Haterleigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5910 Haterleigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
