All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 5465 Heathridge Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
5465 Heathridge Ter
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

5465 Heathridge Ter

5465 Heathridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5465 Heathridge Terrace, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
5465 Heathridge Ter Available 07/15/19 Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 4.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available mid-July! Gorgeous Duluth home for rent! Eat in Kitchen features: Breakfast Bar, Cabinets White, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry Walk-In. Lots of natural light and open floor plan. The main two floors are 3759 square feet. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Updated master bathroom with Double Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Soaking Tub. Large laundry room on the main floor. Large flat driveway. Two stories with a partially finished basement with office/rec room and full bath. Fenced in yard. Swim and Tennis Community.

Schools:
Elem: Findley Oaks
Middle: River Trail
High: Northview
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Dog Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Duluth Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4868915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5465 Heathridge Ter have any available units?
5465 Heathridge Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5465 Heathridge Ter have?
Some of 5465 Heathridge Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5465 Heathridge Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5465 Heathridge Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5465 Heathridge Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 5465 Heathridge Ter is pet friendly.
Does 5465 Heathridge Ter offer parking?
No, 5465 Heathridge Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5465 Heathridge Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5465 Heathridge Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5465 Heathridge Ter have a pool?
Yes, 5465 Heathridge Ter has a pool.
Does 5465 Heathridge Ter have accessible units?
No, 5465 Heathridge Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5465 Heathridge Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5465 Heathridge Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5465 Heathridge Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 5465 Heathridge Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College