5465 Heathridge Ter Available 07/15/19 Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 4.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available mid-July! Gorgeous Duluth home for rent! Eat in Kitchen features: Breakfast Bar, Cabinets White, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry Walk-In. Lots of natural light and open floor plan. The main two floors are 3759 square feet. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Updated master bathroom with Double Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Soaking Tub. Large laundry room on the main floor. Large flat driveway. Two stories with a partially finished basement with office/rec room and full bath. Fenced in yard. Swim and Tennis Community.



Schools:

Elem: Findley Oaks

Middle: River Trail

High: Northview

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Dog Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Duluth Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



No Cats Allowed



