All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:20 AM

5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive

5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is the Alpharetta house you have been waiting for! Located in a swim tennis community, this Highland Park home boasts open floor concept w/ hardwood flrs on main level & beautifully updated KIT overlooking family room & fireplace. Living Rm perfect for office or visiting. Formal dining room. Lots of windows for natural light & BIG deck + screened porch to enjoy the outdoors year round. Fenced backyard. Master has sitting room, vaulted ceilings & updated bath 3 add'l bedrooms & 1 separated from the others, for the perfect office, media or upstairs play room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive have any available units?
5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive have?
Some of 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive offers parking.
Does 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive has a pool.
Does 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconiesJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College