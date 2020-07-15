5465 Ashewoode Downs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This is the Alpharetta house you have been waiting for! Located in a swim tennis community, this Highland Park home boasts open floor concept w/ hardwood flrs on main level & beautifully updated KIT overlooking family room & fireplace. Living Rm perfect for office or visiting. Formal dining room. Lots of windows for natural light & BIG deck + screened porch to enjoy the outdoors year round. Fenced backyard. Master has sitting room, vaulted ceilings & updated bath 3 add'l bedrooms & 1 separated from the others, for the perfect office, media or upstairs play room.