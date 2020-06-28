All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
5255 Skidaway Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM

5255 Skidaway Drive

5255 Skidaway Drive · No Longer Available
Johns Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5255 Skidaway Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Greatly seek neighborhood. Top rated schools. Oversized Master bedroom with luxury bathroom and walking closet. Fireplace on Master Bedroom. Lots of light. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Updated Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan great for entertainment. Fenced yard with POOL. A second fireplace on the family room. Pets welcome. Easy access to North Point Mall and Avalon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 Skidaway Drive have any available units?
5255 Skidaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5255 Skidaway Drive have?
Some of 5255 Skidaway Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 Skidaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Skidaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Skidaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5255 Skidaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5255 Skidaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5255 Skidaway Drive offers parking.
Does 5255 Skidaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5255 Skidaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Skidaway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5255 Skidaway Drive has a pool.
Does 5255 Skidaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5255 Skidaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Skidaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5255 Skidaway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5255 Skidaway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5255 Skidaway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
