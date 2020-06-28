5255 Skidaway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Greatly seek neighborhood. Top rated schools. Oversized Master bedroom with luxury bathroom and walking closet. Fireplace on Master Bedroom. Lots of light. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Updated Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan great for entertainment. Fenced yard with POOL. A second fireplace on the family room. Pets welcome. Easy access to North Point Mall and Avalon.