Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
525 Sweet Stream Trce
Last updated November 30 2019 at 5:25 AM

525 Sweet Stream Trce

525 Sweet Stream Trace · No Longer Available
Location

525 Sweet Stream Trace, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Sugar Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Absolutely Stunning! Gorgeous and Luxurious in sought after Sugar Mill! Beautiful Vaulted Foyer welcomes you! Two Story Great Room with Fire Place is totally open from Gourmet Eat In Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Big Breakfast Area, Stainless Vent Hood, Stainless Fridge, Granite Breakfast Bar, & Tile Backsplash! Door from Kitchen leads to Patio and Private Back Yard! Full Bathroom and Potential 5th Bedroom on Main makes perfect Office/Guest Suite. Huge Master Suite includes Big Walk In Closet, Dual Vanities, Elegant Separate Shower, and Jacuzzi! Hardwood Floors! Swim/Tennis, Playground, Sidewalks, Lake, and Outstanding Northview High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Sweet Stream Trce have any available units?
525 Sweet Stream Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 525 Sweet Stream Trce have?
Some of 525 Sweet Stream Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Sweet Stream Trce currently offering any rent specials?
525 Sweet Stream Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Sweet Stream Trce pet-friendly?
No, 525 Sweet Stream Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 525 Sweet Stream Trce offer parking?
Yes, 525 Sweet Stream Trce offers parking.
Does 525 Sweet Stream Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Sweet Stream Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Sweet Stream Trce have a pool?
Yes, 525 Sweet Stream Trce has a pool.
Does 525 Sweet Stream Trce have accessible units?
No, 525 Sweet Stream Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Sweet Stream Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Sweet Stream Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Sweet Stream Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Sweet Stream Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

