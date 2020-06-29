525 Sweet Stream Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest suite tennis court

Absolutely Stunning! Gorgeous and Luxurious in sought after Sugar Mill! Beautiful Vaulted Foyer welcomes you! Two Story Great Room with Fire Place is totally open from Gourmet Eat In Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Big Breakfast Area, Stainless Vent Hood, Stainless Fridge, Granite Breakfast Bar, & Tile Backsplash! Door from Kitchen leads to Patio and Private Back Yard! Full Bathroom and Potential 5th Bedroom on Main makes perfect Office/Guest Suite. Huge Master Suite includes Big Walk In Closet, Dual Vanities, Elegant Separate Shower, and Jacuzzi! Hardwood Floors! Swim/Tennis, Playground, Sidewalks, Lake, and Outstanding Northview High School!