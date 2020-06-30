5240 Cresslyn Ridge

Amenities
Upscale executive unit nestled in between Johns Creek Emory Hospital, Windward, Avalon and the new upcoming Halcyon!! Absolutely gorgeous home with a huge island, stainless steel appliances ! HARD TO FIND FENCED IN BACKYARD IN A TOWNHOUSE!! Unit is walking distance to Kroger/shops/restaurants. Third floor bedroom is actually a huge loft ideal for an entertainment area/teenage hangout or a kids play area! Ample storage. Chattahoochee High School! Windward amenities are available w/golf/swim/tennis mins from unit. Secondary bedrooms are excellent sizes!