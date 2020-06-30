All apartments in Johns Creek
5240 Cresslyn Ridge
5240 Cresslyn Ridge

5240 Cresslyn Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

5240 Cresslyn Ridge, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Upscale executive unit nestled in between Johns Creek Emory Hospital, Windward, Avalon and the new upcoming Halcyon!! Absolutely gorgeous home with a huge island, stainless steel appliances ! HARD TO FIND FENCED IN BACKYARD IN A TOWNHOUSE!! Unit is walking distance to Kroger/shops/restaurants. Third floor bedroom is actually a huge loft ideal for an entertainment area/teenage hangout or a kids play area! Ample storage. Chattahoochee High School! Windward amenities are available w/golf/swim/tennis mins from unit. Secondary bedrooms are excellent sizes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 Cresslyn Ridge have any available units?
5240 Cresslyn Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5240 Cresslyn Ridge have?
Some of 5240 Cresslyn Ridge's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 Cresslyn Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
5240 Cresslyn Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 Cresslyn Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 5240 Cresslyn Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5240 Cresslyn Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 5240 Cresslyn Ridge offers parking.
Does 5240 Cresslyn Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5240 Cresslyn Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 Cresslyn Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 5240 Cresslyn Ridge has a pool.
Does 5240 Cresslyn Ridge have accessible units?
No, 5240 Cresslyn Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 Cresslyn Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5240 Cresslyn Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 5240 Cresslyn Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 5240 Cresslyn Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

