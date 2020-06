Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Absolutely stunning unit in Johns Creek. Mins from Johns Creek Emory Hospital, Windward, New Halcyon, Avalon, Kroger, Publix restaurants much more!!

Unit is walking distance to Kroger, restaurants etc. Gorgeous island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring. Beautiful, private, fenced in patio! The 4th bedroom/retreat/loft is a huge room which can be used as an entertainment area/home theater.

Windward lake, golf, swim/tennis is available with an additional annual fees.