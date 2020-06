5190 Forest Run Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

RENT THIS GREAT HOME NOW AND BE READY FOR THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR! FEATURING 3 GUEST ROOMS AND AN OWNERS SUITE UPSTAIRS. 3 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS AND A HALF BATH DOWN. A LARGE YEAR ROUND SUNROOM OVERLOOKS A SLOPING NATURAL WOODED LOT. TWO NICE FINISHED ROOMS IN THE BASEMENTS FOR OFFICE, PLAY ROOM AND 2 LARGE UNFINISHED ROOMS FOR STORAGE. LOCATION IN JOHNS CREEK IS CONVENIENT TO TOP SCHOOLS, PREMIER SHOPPING AND DINING. EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS INTO ATLANTA. LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRED CAMERON FOREST SUBDIVISION, YOU'LL ENJOY EVENTS, SWIMMING AND TENNIS