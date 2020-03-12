All apartments in Johns Creek
4905 Hudson Square.
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

4905 Hudson Square

4905 Hudson Square
Location

4905 Hudson Square, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Freshly painted, 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in a gated Johns Creek community. Move in ready. Large 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with an open kitchen to a family room with fireplace. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. New energy efficient HVAC and LED lighting. Great roommate floor plan. Balcony deck. Includes swim and tennis. Top North Fulton schools. Walk to shops and dining. Pets considered. Background and credit check required with application. Put this on your list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4905 Hudson Square have any available units?
4905 Hudson Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4905 Hudson Square have?
Some of 4905 Hudson Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Hudson Square currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Hudson Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Hudson Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 Hudson Square is pet friendly.
Does 4905 Hudson Square offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Hudson Square offers parking.
Does 4905 Hudson Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4905 Hudson Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Hudson Square have a pool?
Yes, 4905 Hudson Square has a pool.
Does 4905 Hudson Square have accessible units?
No, 4905 Hudson Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Hudson Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Hudson Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 4905 Hudson Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4905 Hudson Square has units with air conditioning.

