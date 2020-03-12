4905 Hudson Square.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Freshly painted, 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in a gated Johns Creek community. Move in ready. Large 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with an open kitchen to a family room with fireplace. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. New energy efficient HVAC and LED lighting. Great roommate floor plan. Balcony deck. Includes swim and tennis. Top North Fulton schools. Walk to shops and dining. Pets considered. Background and credit check required with application. Put this on your list.