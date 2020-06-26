All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
4845 N Bridges Drive
Last updated August 1 2019

4845 N Bridges Drive

4845 North Bridges Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4845 North Bridges Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Charming three bedroom home with a finished basement and nice backyard in an amazing school district. Nice size great room with a fireplace that overlooks the kitchen and breakfast nook. Upstairs you will find the master suite with good size walk-in closet. The basement is finished and it is perfect for second entertainment space or a quiet office. As you walk outside, you will find a nice flat backyard and oversized freshly painted deck. Available for immediate move-in. Neighborhood is located close to the highway, shopping and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 N Bridges Drive have any available units?
4845 N Bridges Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4845 N Bridges Drive have?
Some of 4845 N Bridges Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 N Bridges Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4845 N Bridges Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 N Bridges Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4845 N Bridges Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4845 N Bridges Drive offer parking?
No, 4845 N Bridges Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4845 N Bridges Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4845 N Bridges Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 N Bridges Drive have a pool?
No, 4845 N Bridges Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4845 N Bridges Drive have accessible units?
No, 4845 N Bridges Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 N Bridges Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4845 N Bridges Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4845 N Bridges Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4845 N Bridges Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
