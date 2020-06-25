475 Weatherend Court

Amenities

Gorgeous renovated home in amenity filled Breckenridge! Walk to Newtown Park, Starbucks, shops & restaurants. Beautiful hardwood floors on main with neutral paint. Kitchen features white cabinets topped with granite, large island, pantry and breakfast space. View to open family room with fireplace. Formal dining room opens to large living area. Master suite up with designer tile shower and large closet. Three secondary BR share hall bath. Nice patio for dining outside opens to fenced yard. Active swim/tennis community! Owners looking for multi-year lease if possible!