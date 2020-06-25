All apartments in Johns Creek
Location

475 Weatherend Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous renovated home in amenity filled Breckenridge! Walk to Newtown Park, Starbucks, shops & restaurants. Beautiful hardwood floors on main with neutral paint. Kitchen features white cabinets topped with granite, large island, pantry and breakfast space. View to open family room with fireplace. Formal dining room opens to large living area. Master suite up with designer tile shower and large closet. Three secondary BR share hall bath. Nice patio for dining outside opens to fenced yard. Active swim/tennis community! Owners looking for multi-year lease if possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Weatherend Court have any available units?
475 Weatherend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 475 Weatherend Court have?
Some of 475 Weatherend Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Weatherend Court currently offering any rent specials?
475 Weatherend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Weatherend Court pet-friendly?
No, 475 Weatherend Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 475 Weatherend Court offer parking?
Yes, 475 Weatherend Court offers parking.
Does 475 Weatherend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Weatherend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Weatherend Court have a pool?
Yes, 475 Weatherend Court has a pool.
Does 475 Weatherend Court have accessible units?
No, 475 Weatherend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Weatherend Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Weatherend Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Weatherend Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Weatherend Court does not have units with air conditioning.
