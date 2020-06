Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, Rivermont Village is located in the heart of John's Creek, excellent school district! This unit is in the back with a view overlooking the Rivermont Golf Course 4th Fairway. No steps to climb, this unit is walk in level! Bright open floor plan with large living/dining combination, fireplace and private balcony. Stainless steel refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, the unit even includes a washer & dryer. Baths and kitchen have newer tile flooring.