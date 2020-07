Amenities

courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard

Well-kept and maintained single-family home BASEMENT APARTMENT in quiet, sought-after Johns Creek neighborhood. Tenant has it's own separate and private entry courtyard and small garden, fenced-in and gated. Property is a short distance from schools, shopping venues, restaurants, and Newton Park for walking, bike trails and community events. No real estate sign on property. Each adult tenant to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee and background check to a third-party vendor.