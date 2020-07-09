All apartments in Johns Creek
350 Avebury Court
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:35 AM

350 Avebury Court

350 Avebury Court · No Longer Available
Location

350 Avebury Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
350 Avebury Court, Alpharetta, GA 30022 is a recently updated home located in a cul-de-sac within the Breckenridge community. With high ceilings and large windows all around, this home offers a bright and inviting atmosphere. The ample yet quiet backyard with patio is great for relaxing after a long day or entertaining on the weekends. This home offers a spacious master bedroom with private bathroom, double vanities, jacuzzi, and large walk-in closet. Additionally, this home comes with a fully finished basement with a separate entrance and A/C unit. New stainless steel appliances will be installed, including refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, washer and dryer (to be installed prior to move in).

Active Swim/Tennis Neighborhood! Wonderful Johns Creek Schools! Walk to Starbucks, Newtown Park & Dog Park, Shopping & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Avebury Court have any available units?
350 Avebury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 350 Avebury Court have?
Some of 350 Avebury Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Avebury Court currently offering any rent specials?
350 Avebury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Avebury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Avebury Court is pet friendly.
Does 350 Avebury Court offer parking?
Yes, 350 Avebury Court offers parking.
Does 350 Avebury Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Avebury Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Avebury Court have a pool?
Yes, 350 Avebury Court has a pool.
Does 350 Avebury Court have accessible units?
No, 350 Avebury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Avebury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Avebury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Avebury Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 Avebury Court has units with air conditioning.

