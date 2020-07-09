Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

350 Avebury Court, Alpharetta, GA 30022 is a recently updated home located in a cul-de-sac within the Breckenridge community. With high ceilings and large windows all around, this home offers a bright and inviting atmosphere. The ample yet quiet backyard with patio is great for relaxing after a long day or entertaining on the weekends. This home offers a spacious master bedroom with private bathroom, double vanities, jacuzzi, and large walk-in closet. Additionally, this home comes with a fully finished basement with a separate entrance and A/C unit. New stainless steel appliances will be installed, including refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, washer and dryer (to be installed prior to move in).



Active Swim/Tennis Neighborhood! Wonderful Johns Creek Schools! Walk to Starbucks, Newtown Park & Dog Park, Shopping & more!