Johns Creek, GA
345 High Bridge Chase
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

345 High Bridge Chase

345 High Bridge Chase · No Longer Available
Johns Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

345 High Bridge Chase, Johns Creek, GA 30022
The Country Club of The South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
hot tub
Charming 4 sided brick Cape Cod home in secure Country Club of the South sits peacefully on a cul-de-sac with a private, wooded backyard. Master on the main. Updated kitchen has a built-in Decor coffee maker, Meile appliances, Subzero refrigerator, under counter beverage refrigerators too. Screened-in back porch where you can enjoy the serenity. Covered gazebo holds a hot tub. 3 large secondary bedrooms all with their own baths. Full finished basement boasts a billiards room, family room with fireplace, full bath, bedroom and workout room. Plenty of storage areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 High Bridge Chase have any available units?
345 High Bridge Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 345 High Bridge Chase have?
Some of 345 High Bridge Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 High Bridge Chase currently offering any rent specials?
345 High Bridge Chase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 High Bridge Chase pet-friendly?
No, 345 High Bridge Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 345 High Bridge Chase offer parking?
Yes, 345 High Bridge Chase does offer parking.
Does 345 High Bridge Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 High Bridge Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 High Bridge Chase have a pool?
No, 345 High Bridge Chase does not have a pool.
Does 345 High Bridge Chase have accessible units?
No, 345 High Bridge Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 345 High Bridge Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 High Bridge Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 High Bridge Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 High Bridge Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
