2006 Falcon Glen Court
2006 Falcon Glen Court

2006 Falcon Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Falcon Glen Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Cozy 2BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Home w/large, private, fenced, professionally landscaped, park-like back yard just perfect for morning coffee, cookouts, relaxing or entertaining. Features large patio expanded with brick pavers, beautiful, shady hardwood trees & a variety of plants to enhance your outdoor experience. Vaulted main level boasts double sided fireplace with built-in shelves/cabinets. Family room on one side & other room great for home office, sunroom, reading room, playroom etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Falcon Glen Court have any available units?
2006 Falcon Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 2006 Falcon Glen Court have?
Some of 2006 Falcon Glen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Falcon Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Falcon Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Falcon Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Falcon Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 2006 Falcon Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Falcon Glen Court offers parking.
Does 2006 Falcon Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 Falcon Glen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Falcon Glen Court have a pool?
No, 2006 Falcon Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Falcon Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 2006 Falcon Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Falcon Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Falcon Glen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Falcon Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 Falcon Glen Court does not have units with air conditioning.

