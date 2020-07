Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lovely Ranch Home near Johns Creek in desirable school district! Swim/Tennis/Playground included in rent! All Hardwood Floors in Living areas and Tile in Baths and Kitchen! Nice Sun Room off the back of home! Custom Closet in Master Bedroom! Double Sink and Separate Shower & Garden Tub in Master Bath! Even a Wet Bar for entertaining! Pet Friendly, with refundable deposit if no damage! Stepless Entry! Great House and Neighborhood, close to shopping hospitals and schools!