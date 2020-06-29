All apartments in Johns Creek
125 Colony Run

125 Colony Run · No Longer Available
Location

125 Colony Run, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Top Johns Creek School district , New Interior paint , New Carpet , 3 be/ 2ba , Quiet Neighborhood , Convenient to Groceries , Restaurants , and North Point Mall .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Colony Run have any available units?
125 Colony Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 125 Colony Run have?
Some of 125 Colony Run's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Colony Run currently offering any rent specials?
125 Colony Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Colony Run pet-friendly?
No, 125 Colony Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 125 Colony Run offer parking?
Yes, 125 Colony Run offers parking.
Does 125 Colony Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Colony Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Colony Run have a pool?
No, 125 Colony Run does not have a pool.
Does 125 Colony Run have accessible units?
No, 125 Colony Run does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Colony Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Colony Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Colony Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Colony Run does not have units with air conditioning.

