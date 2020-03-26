11981 Ashcroft Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stunning END UNIT Townhome in the heart of Johns Creek. Award Winning schools - Chattahoochee HS Cluster. Walking distance to great restaurants and grocery stores. Bright open floor-plan with private fenced yard & large deck & patio! Gourmet kitchen w/oversized granite island, all stainless appliances, beautiful farm sink & elegant soft close white cabinets. 3 spacious and light filled bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Enjoy a large spa retreat in a luxurious master bath. DAYLIGHT finished basement can be enjoyed as a large open flex space with plenty of storage and elegantly