Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brand new townhome in Johns Creek with two car garage. Bright open floor plan with large kitchen opens to the great room and sunroom, and modern design offers flexible space to entertain. Luxurious master bath with a large shower, garden tub, and upgraded tile. All secondary bedrooms are spacious with large walk-in closet. Finished bedroom and bath in lower level or basement. Great location within walking distance to restaurants and shops.