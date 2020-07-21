All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 11768 Wellsley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
11768 Wellsley Way
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

11768 Wellsley Way

11768 Wellsley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11768 Wellsley Way, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

(RLNE5095986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11768 Wellsley Way have any available units?
11768 Wellsley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 11768 Wellsley Way currently offering any rent specials?
11768 Wellsley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11768 Wellsley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11768 Wellsley Way is pet friendly.
Does 11768 Wellsley Way offer parking?
No, 11768 Wellsley Way does not offer parking.
Does 11768 Wellsley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11768 Wellsley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11768 Wellsley Way have a pool?
No, 11768 Wellsley Way does not have a pool.
Does 11768 Wellsley Way have accessible units?
No, 11768 Wellsley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11768 Wellsley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11768 Wellsley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11768 Wellsley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11768 Wellsley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJohns Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconiesJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College