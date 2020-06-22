11455 Bentham Court

Amenities
Beautiful 2-story rental house located on cul-de-sac ,2 car garage in Wellington subdivision with clubhouse, pool and tennis court for the family to enjoy.3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath,cozy 2 story family room with fireplace,dining room with bay window, new granite in the kitchen countertops,and bar, fenced back yard. New Roof,New painting ,New hardwood floor on the 1 floor. New carpet,over-sized vaulted master bedroom with master bath w double vanities,large walk-in closet. Top Rated schools,New tile floor will be install in the Master bath and Jack and Jill bath next week.