Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11455 Bentham Court

11455 Bentham Court · No Longer Available
Location

11455 Bentham Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2-story rental house located on cul-de-sac ,2 car garage in Wellington subdivision with clubhouse, pool and tennis court for the family to enjoy.3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath,cozy 2 story family room with fireplace,dining room with bay window, new granite in the kitchen countertops,and bar, fenced back yard. New Roof,New painting ,New hardwood floor on the 1 floor. New carpet,over-sized vaulted master bedroom with master bath w double vanities,large walk-in closet. Top Rated schools,New tile floor will be install in the Master bath and Jack and Jill bath next week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11455 Bentham Court have any available units?
11455 Bentham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11455 Bentham Court have?
Some of 11455 Bentham Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11455 Bentham Court currently offering any rent specials?
11455 Bentham Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11455 Bentham Court pet-friendly?
No, 11455 Bentham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11455 Bentham Court offer parking?
Yes, 11455 Bentham Court does offer parking.
Does 11455 Bentham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11455 Bentham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11455 Bentham Court have a pool?
Yes, 11455 Bentham Court has a pool.
Does 11455 Bentham Court have accessible units?
No, 11455 Bentham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11455 Bentham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11455 Bentham Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11455 Bentham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11455 Bentham Court does not have units with air conditioning.
