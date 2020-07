Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and Immaculate home. New fresh paints. New carpet. Hardwood floor throughout main level. Upgrade kitchen with breakfast area, bar and

island. Granite countertop, stained cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with sitting area and walkout deck. Large master bathroom and spacious closets. New customized closet in all four upstairs bedrooms. Wired security system. Excellent North Fulton schools and convenient location to

shopping.