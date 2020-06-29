All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

11420 Easthaven Place

11420 Easthaven Place · No Longer Available
Location

11420 Easthaven Place, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
tennis court
Astonishing home on basement (not finished) in heart of Johns Creek! Desirable school district. 4 side Brick with cedar front porch. Hardwood floor on main level. Open concept kitchen oversees family room. SS upgraded Appliances+HUGE kitchen island. Stone accent fireplace, guest suite on main level with full bath. Upstair features master b/r & 2 other b/r. Hardwood floor in Master+upgraded master bath+professionally designed walk in closet. Hallway full bath also comes w/t upgraded tiled shower. Additional media room upstairs. This home offers so much more.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 Easthaven Place have any available units?
11420 Easthaven Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11420 Easthaven Place have?
Some of 11420 Easthaven Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11420 Easthaven Place currently offering any rent specials?
11420 Easthaven Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 Easthaven Place pet-friendly?
No, 11420 Easthaven Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11420 Easthaven Place offer parking?
Yes, 11420 Easthaven Place offers parking.
Does 11420 Easthaven Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11420 Easthaven Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 Easthaven Place have a pool?
Yes, 11420 Easthaven Place has a pool.
Does 11420 Easthaven Place have accessible units?
No, 11420 Easthaven Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 Easthaven Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11420 Easthaven Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11420 Easthaven Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11420 Easthaven Place does not have units with air conditioning.
