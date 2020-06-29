11420 Easthaven Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite media room tennis court

Astonishing home on basement (not finished) in heart of Johns Creek! Desirable school district. 4 side Brick with cedar front porch. Hardwood floor on main level. Open concept kitchen oversees family room. SS upgraded Appliances+HUGE kitchen island. Stone accent fireplace, guest suite on main level with full bath. Upstair features master b/r & 2 other b/r. Hardwood floor in Master+upgraded master bath+professionally designed walk in closet. Hallway full bath also comes w/t upgraded tiled shower. Additional media room upstairs. This home offers so much more.

