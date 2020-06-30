All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

10642 Ocean Bay Drive

10642 Ocean Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10642 Ocean Bay Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely Beautiful townhome with Dual Master floorplan. Two Master Suites upstairs, open, inviting main level overlooks tennis courts, pool, and small lake. End Unit privacy. Looks absolutely brand new - immaculately maintained. Prestigious Northview high School. Walk to schools, shopping, restaurants. All of the upgrades - granite, hardwoods, gas cooktop, black appliances, stainless fridge, basement beautifully suited for downstairs den or office or guest room, and has a full bath as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10642 Ocean Bay Drive have any available units?
10642 Ocean Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10642 Ocean Bay Drive have?
Some of 10642 Ocean Bay Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10642 Ocean Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10642 Ocean Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10642 Ocean Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10642 Ocean Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10642 Ocean Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10642 Ocean Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 10642 Ocean Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10642 Ocean Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10642 Ocean Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10642 Ocean Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 10642 Ocean Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 10642 Ocean Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10642 Ocean Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10642 Ocean Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10642 Ocean Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10642 Ocean Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

