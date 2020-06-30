10642 Ocean Bay Drive

Amenities
Absolutely Beautiful townhome with Dual Master floorplan. Two Master Suites upstairs, open, inviting main level overlooks tennis courts, pool, and small lake. End Unit privacy. Looks absolutely brand new - immaculately maintained. Prestigious Northview high School. Walk to schools, shopping, restaurants. All of the upgrades - granite, hardwoods, gas cooktop, black appliances, stainless fridge, basement beautifully suited for downstairs den or office or guest room, and has a full bath as well.