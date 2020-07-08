All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 10335 Virginia Pine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
10335 Virginia Pine Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

10335 Virginia Pine Lane

10335 Virginia Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10335 Virginia Pine Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this charming traditional home in the John's Creek area. This home is completely renovated inside and out. This home features new flooring throughout, new siding, new windows, new paint inside & out, newer kitchen appliances, countertops, and cabinets. New bathroom vanity, fixtures, and lighting. There's a large backyard that features a newly renovated deck, fully fenced yard, and a shed for storage. Plenty of space to run and play along with lush landscaping and plenty of privacy. Shopping, dining, & the North point Mall are all near by. Perfect Location!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10335 Virginia Pine Lane have any available units?
10335 Virginia Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10335 Virginia Pine Lane have?
Some of 10335 Virginia Pine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10335 Virginia Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10335 Virginia Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10335 Virginia Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10335 Virginia Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10335 Virginia Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10335 Virginia Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 10335 Virginia Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10335 Virginia Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10335 Virginia Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 10335 Virginia Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10335 Virginia Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 10335 Virginia Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10335 Virginia Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10335 Virginia Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10335 Virginia Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10335 Virginia Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College