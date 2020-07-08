10335 Virginia Pine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this charming traditional home in the John's Creek area. This home is completely renovated inside and out. This home features new flooring throughout, new siding, new windows, new paint inside & out, newer kitchen appliances, countertops, and cabinets. New bathroom vanity, fixtures, and lighting. There's a large backyard that features a newly renovated deck, fully fenced yard, and a shed for storage. Plenty of space to run and play along with lush landscaping and plenty of privacy. Shopping, dining, & the North point Mall are all near by. Perfect Location!!!!