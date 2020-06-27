All apartments in Holly Springs
522 Charles Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:14 PM

522 Charles Drive

522 Charles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

522 Charles Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION! LOCATION! Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Barrett Lakes subdivision, traditional 2-story home has Location and excellent schools; Beautiful hardwood floors cover the family room with bayed windows and a stone stacked fireplace and dining room great for entertaining. Open kitchen w/white cabinets and s/s appliances, pantry & open b/fast area. Master suite w/garden tub & separate shower with walk-in closet plus 3 large secondary bedrooms offers room for all families! Private backyard!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Charles Drive have any available units?
522 Charles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 522 Charles Drive have?
Some of 522 Charles Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Charles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Charles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Charles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Charles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 522 Charles Drive offer parking?
No, 522 Charles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 522 Charles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Charles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Charles Drive have a pool?
No, 522 Charles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 522 Charles Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Charles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Charles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Charles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Charles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Charles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
