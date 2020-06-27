522 Charles Drive

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Barrett Lakes subdivision, traditional 2-story home has Location and excellent schools; Beautiful hardwood floors cover the family room with bayed windows and a stone stacked fireplace and dining room great for entertaining. Open kitchen w/white cabinets and s/s appliances, pantry & open b/fast area. Master suite w/garden tub & separate shower with walk-in closet plus 3 large secondary bedrooms offers room for all families! Private backyard!



